Winter Storm Warning issued March 2 at 3:17PM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 13
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Pikes Peak, and the Wet
Mountains Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.