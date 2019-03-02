Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Storm Warning issued March 2 at 11:52AM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to
10 inches expected below 11000 feet, and 10 to 16 inches above
11000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Pikes Peak Above 11000
Feet and Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to noon MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult with
rapidly deteriorating conditions this afternoon into tonight.
Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

