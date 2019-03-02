Avalanche Watch issued March 2 at 6:42AM MST by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE

COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.

An Avalanche Watch is in effect for the Northern and Central

Mountains of Colorado

* TIMING…Very dangerous avalanche conditions will begin late

Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday March 3rd

* AFFECTED AREA…Colorado Avalanche Information Center Backcountry

Forecast Zones including Steamboat/Flat Tops, Front Range,

Vail/Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Grand Mesa, and Gunnison zones

* AVALANCHE DANGER…The avalanche danger will rise throughout the

day and is expected to reach a HIGH (Level 4) danger late this

afternoon or this evening. This elevated avalanche danger will

continue into Sunday.

* REASON…A strong Pacific storm brings heavy snowfall and strong

westerly winds to Colorado. Large avalanches will be very easy to

trigger by late Saturday. During periods of heavy snowfall

avalanches will release naturally, running from high elevations to

valley floors.

conditions. Travel in or under avalanche terrain is not

recommended as heavy snow accumulates today and into tomorrow.

Plan ahead for rapidly increasing avalanche danger.

Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.

JK