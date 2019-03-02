Avalanche Watch issued March 2 at 6:42AM MST by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.
An Avalanche Watch is in effect for the Northern and Central
Mountains of Colorado
* TIMING…Very dangerous avalanche conditions will begin late
Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday March 3rd
* AFFECTED AREA…Colorado Avalanche Information Center Backcountry
Forecast Zones including Steamboat/Flat Tops, Front Range,
Vail/Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Grand Mesa, and Gunnison zones
* AVALANCHE DANGER…The avalanche danger will rise throughout the
day and is expected to reach a HIGH (Level 4) danger late this
afternoon or this evening. This elevated avalanche danger will
continue into Sunday.
* REASON…A strong Pacific storm brings heavy snowfall and strong
westerly winds to Colorado. Large avalanches will be very easy to
trigger by late Saturday. During periods of heavy snowfall
avalanches will release naturally, running from high elevations to
valley floors.
conditions. Travel in or under avalanche terrain is not
recommended as heavy snow accumulates today and into tomorrow.
Plan ahead for rapidly increasing avalanche danger.
Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.
JK