Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:36PM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches expected.

* WHERE…Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, East Chaffee

County Above 9000 Feet, Fremont County, Wet Mountain Valley,

and the Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to noon MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.