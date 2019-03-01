Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:36PM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches expected.
* WHERE…Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, East Chaffee
County Above 9000 Feet, Fremont County, Wet Mountain Valley,
and the Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to noon MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.