Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 3:41PM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches below 11000 feet, and 10 to 16 inches above 11000 feet.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains Above 10000
Feet, and Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to noon MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

