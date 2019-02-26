Dense Fog Advisory issued February 26 at 5:36AM MST expiring February 26 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…Southern El Paso county, Pueblo county and eastern

Fremont county

* VISIBILITY…1/4 mile or less in many locations.

* IMPACT…Please use caution when driving this morning.

Freezing fog, freezing drizzle and areas of light snow will

cause slick spots on roadways, especially on bridges and

overpasses.

* Additional information…At 5:00 am, visibility at the Colorado

Springs airport was 1/4th of mile. Air Force academy was 1/2 of

a mile and Canon city was less than 1/4 of a mil. This moisture

layer over the region is rather shallow as most of northern El

Paso county had clear skies at 5:00 am. The fog in southern El

Paso county will likely clear shortly after sunrise, and should

clear in the Pueblo area between 8:00 am and 9:00 am.

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use

your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.