Dense Fog Advisory issued February 26 at 5:36AM MST expiring February 26 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…Southern El Paso county, Pueblo county and eastern
Fremont county

* VISIBILITY…1/4 mile or less in many locations.

* IMPACT…Please use caution when driving this morning.
Freezing fog, freezing drizzle and areas of light snow will
cause slick spots on roadways, especially on bridges and
overpasses.

* Additional information…At 5:00 am, visibility at the Colorado
Springs airport was 1/4th of mile. Air Force academy was 1/2 of
a mile and Canon city was less than 1/4 of a mil. This moisture
layer over the region is rather shallow as most of northern El
Paso county had clear skies at 5:00 am. The fog in southern El
Paso county will likely clear shortly after sunrise, and should
clear in the Pueblo area between 8:00 am and 9:00 am.
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

More News
Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!
Weather

Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!

6:22 am
Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash
News

Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash

6:12 am
Weld County man sentenced to 12 years in prison for child abuse resulting in death
Covering Colorado

Weld County man sentenced to 12 years in prison for child abuse resulting in death

6:03 am
