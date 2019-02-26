Dense Fog Advisory issued February 26 at 2:32AM MST expiring February 26 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM MST this morning.
* LOCATION…Southern El Paso county, Pueblo county and eastern
Fremont county
* VISIBILITY…1/4 mile or less in many locations.
* IMPACT…Please use caution when driving this morning. Freezing
fog, freezing drizzle and areas of light snow will cause slick
spots on roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.
* Additional information…At 2:00 am, visibility at the Colorado
SPrings airport was 1/8th of mile. Air Force academy was 1/4 of
a mile and Canon city was 1/2 of a mile. This moisture layer
over the region is rather shallow as most of northern El Paso
county had clear skies at 2:00 am. The fog in southern El Paso
county will likely clear around sunrise, and should clear in the
Pueblo area between 8:00 am and 9:00 am.
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.