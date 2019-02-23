Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 7:48AM MST expiring February 23 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below
7500 Feet and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County
Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.