Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 6:42AM MST expiring February 23 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

Most of the additional accumulating snow will occur south and

east of Pueblo. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Pueblo Vicinity/Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.