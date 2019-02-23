Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 6:42AM MST expiring February 23 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below

7500 Feet and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County

Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.