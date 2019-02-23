Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 6:42AM MST expiring February 23 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch or
two. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Wet Mountains between
6300 and 10000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above
11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000
Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and
11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between
7500 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.