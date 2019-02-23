Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 6:42AM MST expiring February 23 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch or

two. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Wet Mountains between

6300 and 10000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above

11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000

Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and

11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between

7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.