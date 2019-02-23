Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 6:07AM MST expiring February 23 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below

7500 Feet, Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart

Range Below 7500 Feet, Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet, Teller

County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500

and 11000 Feet and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County

Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.