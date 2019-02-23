Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 6:07AM MST expiring February 23 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below
7500 Feet, Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart
Range Below 7500 Feet, Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet, Teller
County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500
and 11000 Feet and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County
Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

More News
Rooftop gunman on the run in Texas
News

Rooftop gunman on the run in Texas

6:05 am
Patriots owner charged with soliciting prostitution
News

Patriots owner charged with soliciting prostitution

5:57 am
Weather closings and delays: Saturday Feb. 23, 2019
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Saturday Feb. 23, 2019

4:47 am
Rooftop gunman on the run in Texas
News

Rooftop gunman on the run in Texas

Patriots owner charged with soliciting prostitution
News

Patriots owner charged with soliciting prostitution

Weather closings and delays: Saturday Feb. 23, 2019
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Saturday Feb. 23, 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content