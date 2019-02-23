Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 6:07AM MST expiring February 23 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristo mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.