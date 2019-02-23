Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 6:07AM MST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch.

most of the additional accumulating snow will fall south and

east of Pueblo. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Pueblo county.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions this

morning. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility this morning. Gusty winds could bring down tree

branches. Conditions will improve considerably later this

morning and especially during the afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.