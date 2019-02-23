Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:50AM MST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below
7500 Feet, Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart
Range Below 7500 Feet, Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet, Teller
County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500
and 11000 Feet and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County
Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.