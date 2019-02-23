Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:50AM MST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Most of the additional snow

fall in Pueblo and El Paso counties will fall over the eastern

parts of the counties, generally east of I-25.

* WHERE…Pueblo and El Paso counties.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions this

morning. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility this morning. Gusty winds could bring down tree

branches. Conditions will improve considerably later this

morning and especially during the afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.