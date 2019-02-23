Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:50AM MST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Most of the additional snow
fall in Pueblo and El Paso counties will fall over the eastern
parts of the counties, generally east of I-25.
* WHERE…Pueblo and El Paso counties.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions this
morning. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility this morning. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches. Conditions will improve considerably later this
morning and especially during the afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.