Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:38AM MST expiring February 23 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting at 45 to 50 mph causing areas of blowing snow.
* WHERE…Pueblo and Southern El Paso counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.