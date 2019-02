* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 4 to 10 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.