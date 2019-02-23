Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 9:50AM MST expiring February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph causing areas of blowing
snow, especially under the intense snow bands.
* WHERE..Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Otero, Baca, Prowers,
and Crowley Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and snowpacked road
conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce
visibility at times.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.