Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 9:50AM MST expiring February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph causing areas of blowing

snow, especially under the intense snow bands.

* WHERE..Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Otero, Baca, Prowers,

and Crowley Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and snowpacked road

conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce

visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.