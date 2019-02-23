Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 6:42AM MST expiring February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE..Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Otero, Baca, Prowers,

and Crowley Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.