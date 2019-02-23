Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 6:07AM MST expiring February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow and strong winds. Additional snow

accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

the snow will end from west to east later this morning into

early afternoon.

* WHERE..Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Otero, Baca, Prowers,

and Crowley Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult. Blowing

snow will cause reduced visibility. Strong winds could cause

tree damage.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.