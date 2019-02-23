Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 6:07AM MST expiring February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow and strong winds. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
the snow will end from west to east later this morning into
early afternoon.
* WHERE..Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Otero, Baca, Prowers,
and Crowley Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult. Blowing
snow will cause reduced visibility. Strong winds could cause
tree damage.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.