Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 3:50AM MST expiring February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow and strong winds. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE..Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Otero, Baca, Prowers,
and Crowley Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow
will cause reduced visibility. Strong winds could cause tree
damage.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.