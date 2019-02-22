Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 8:48PM MST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph causing areas of blowing snow.
* WHERE…Teller County, Northern El Paso County, Huerfano County,
Western Las Animas County, and Pike Peak.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility causing
near white out conditions.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.