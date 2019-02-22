Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 8:48PM MST expiring February 23 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph causing a brief period of
blowing snow and near white out conditions.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County including Colorado Springs.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility during
the late evening and overnight hours.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow
Pres. Trump nominates Kelly Craft for U.N. post
Pres. Trump downplays upcoming Mueller report
Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow
Pres. Trump nominates Kelly Craft for U.N. post
Pres. Trump downplays upcoming Mueller report
