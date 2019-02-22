Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 8:48PM MST expiring February 23 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with
the heaviest of these amounts near the mountains and over
southern portions of the county. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph causing areas of blowing snow.
* WHERE…Pueblo County.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility during
the late evening and overnight hours with brief near white out
conditions at times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.