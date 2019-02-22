Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 8:48PM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 4 to 10 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Wet Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and snow packed roads with
a brief period of heavy snow falling during the late evening
and overnight hours.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

