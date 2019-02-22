Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 6:24PM MST expiring February 23 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph causing areas of blowing snow.
* WHERE…Otero and Crowley Counties, including La Junta.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility causing
near white out conditions during the overnight hours.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.