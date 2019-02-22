Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 6:24PM MST expiring February 23 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph causing areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Otero and Crowley Counties, including La Junta.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility causing

near white out conditions during the overnight hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.