Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 6:24PM MST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph causing blowing snow.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, Teller County, and Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and snowpacked road
conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility with near white out conditions possible at times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.