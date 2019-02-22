Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 6:24PM MST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph causing blowing snow.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, Teller County, and Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and snowpacked road

conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility with near white out conditions possible at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.