Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 6:24PM MST expiring February 23 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with

the heaviest of these amounts near the mountains. Winds gusting

as high as 50 mph causing areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Pueblo County.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility during

the late evening and overnight hours with brief near white out

conditions at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.