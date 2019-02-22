Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 6:24PM MST expiring February 23 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph causing a brief period of blowing

snow and near white out conditions.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County including Colorado Springs.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility during

the late evening and overnight hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.