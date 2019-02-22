Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 6:24PM MST expiring February 23 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph causing a brief period of blowing
snow and near white out conditions.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso County including Colorado Springs.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility during
the late evening and overnight hours.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.