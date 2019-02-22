Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 5:05AM MST expiring February 22 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Western
Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range and
East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo
Mountains, and the Western Mosquito Range and East Chaffee
County Above 9000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

