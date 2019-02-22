Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:15PM MST expiring February 23 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph causing a brief period
of blowing snow and near white out conditions.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County including Colorado Springs

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility during the
late evening and overnight hours.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

