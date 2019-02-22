Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:15PM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult as roads
become snowpacked. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.