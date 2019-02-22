Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:15PM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult as roads

become snowpacked. Areas of blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility.

