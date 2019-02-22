Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:15PM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…the Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and snow packed roads with a

brief period of heavy snow falling during the late evening and

overnight hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.