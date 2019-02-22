Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 11:02AM MST expiring February 23 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Crowley County and Otero County.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility late tonight
through early Saturday morning causing near white out
conditions.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
