Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 11:02AM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches

expected with the heaviest amounts falling in northeast Teller

County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teller and Northern El Paso Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility for a brief

period late tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.