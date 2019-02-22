Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 11:02AM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.