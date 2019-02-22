Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 11:02AM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Huerfano County including Walsenburg.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions and a

brief period of blowing snow causing poor visibility late

tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.