Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 10:50PM MST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph causing areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Huerfano, Western Las Animas, Teller, and Northern El
Paso Counties, and Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions
Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge
Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow
