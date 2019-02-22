Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 10:50PM MST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph causing areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Huerfano, Western Las Animas, Teller, and Northern El

Paso Counties, and Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.