Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 10:50PM MST expiring February 23 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

Winds gusting at 45 to 50 mph causing areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Pueblo and Southern El Paso counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.