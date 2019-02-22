Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Winter Storm Watch issued February 22 at 5:05AM MST expiring February 23 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow and significant accumulations possible.
Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Las Animas, Crowley, Bent, Otero, Baca, and
Prowers counties.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.

More News
Shots fired outside of bar in downtown Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Shots fired outside of bar in downtown Pueblo

5:02 am
Authorities searching for armed and dangerous suspects in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for armed and dangerous suspects in Colorado Springs

4:21 am
Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets
News

Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets

11:15 pm
Shots fired outside of bar in downtown Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Shots fired outside of bar in downtown Pueblo

Authorities searching for armed and dangerous suspects in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for armed and dangerous suspects in Colorado Springs

Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets
News

Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets

Scroll to top
Skip to content