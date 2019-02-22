Winter Storm Watch issued February 22 at 5:05AM MST expiring February 23 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow and significant accumulations possible.
Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Las Animas, Crowley, Bent, Otero, Baca, and
Prowers counties.
* WHEN…From late tonight through Saturday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.