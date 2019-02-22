Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 8:48PM MST expiring February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Crowley County and Otero County.

* WHEN…From 11 PM MST this evening until noon MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility causing

near white out conditions during the overnight hours.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.