Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 8:48PM MST expiring February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Crowley County and Otero County.

* WHEN…From 11 PM MST this evening until noon MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility causing
near white out conditions during the overnight hours.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

More News
Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge
Colorado Living

Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge

10:28 pm
Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow
Covering Colorado

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow

9:11 pm
Pres. Trump nominates Kelly Craft for U.N. post
News

Pres. Trump nominates Kelly Craft for U.N. post

8:59 pm
Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge
Colorado Living

Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow
Covering Colorado

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow

Pres. Trump nominates Kelly Craft for U.N. post
News

Pres. Trump nominates Kelly Craft for U.N. post

Scroll to top
Skip to content