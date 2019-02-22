Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 8:48PM MST expiring February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total accumulations of 4 to 7

inches. Winds gusting 50 to 55 mph causing blowing snow.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers and Baca

counties.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility causing

white out conditions at times, especially between 2 AM and 10

AM.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.