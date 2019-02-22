Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 6:24PM MST expiring February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 55 mph causing blowing snow.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers and Baca
counties.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility causing
white out conditions at times, especially between 2 AM and 10
AM.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

