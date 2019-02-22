Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 11:02AM MST expiring February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches expected. Locally heavier amounts will be possible. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph causing areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca
counties.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult with a brief
window of near white out conditions early Saturday morning.
Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

