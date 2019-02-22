Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 11:02AM MST expiring February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches expected. Locally heavier amounts will be possible. Winds

gusting as high as 55 mph causing areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca

counties.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult with a brief

window of near white out conditions early Saturday morning.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.