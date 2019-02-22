Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 10:50PM MST expiring February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total accumulations of 4 to 7
inches. Winds gusting 50 to 55 mph causing blowing snow.
* WHERE..Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Otero, Baca, Prowers,
and Crowley Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.