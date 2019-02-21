Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 4:36AM MST expiring February 22 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range and East Lake County Above
11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Eastern
Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County
above 9000 feet, and East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. The cold
wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

