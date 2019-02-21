Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Storm Watch issued February 21 at 10:47PM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow and significant accumulations possible. Winds
could gust as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Las Animas, Crowley, Bent, Otero, Baca, and
Prowers counties.

* WHEN…From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.

Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets
News

Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets

11:15 pm
Violent felons released early; Is the justice system working? 
News5 Investigates

Violent felons released early; Is the justice system working? 

11:11 pm
50-percent of officer-involved shootings in Pueblo involved people currently on parole or probation
News5 Investigates

50-percent of officer-involved shootings in Pueblo involved people currently on parole or probation

11:10 pm
