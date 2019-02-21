Winter Storm Watch issued February 21 at 10:47PM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow and significant accumulations possible. Winds

could gust as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Las Animas, Crowley, Bent, Otero, Baca, and

Prowers counties.

* WHEN…From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.