Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 2:50PM MST expiring February 22 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 9000

Feet, the eastern Sawatch mountains Above 11000 Feet, Western

Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, and the northern

Sangre de Cristo mountains.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult, especially

over the mountain passes. The cold wind chills as low as 25

below zero at times could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.