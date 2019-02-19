Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 9:39AM MST expiring February 19 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches, heaviest above 9000 feet.

* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult due to
snowpacked and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact
the morning commute.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

More News
Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing
Covering Colorado

Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing

9:01 am
Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest
Covering Colorado

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest

7:35 am
One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute
Weather

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute

6:39 am
Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing
Covering Colorado

Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest
Covering Colorado

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute
Weather

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute

Scroll to top
Skip to content