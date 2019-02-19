Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 9:39AM MST expiring February 19 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5

inches, heaviest above 9000 feet.

* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult due to

snowpacked and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact

the morning commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.